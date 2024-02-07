Soha Ali Khan shares her dependence on nutritious eating to remain fit and active | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Soha Ali Khan shares her tips to remain fit and active in her 40s.

In today's fast-paced world, it is easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of daily life and neglect our health. We often prioritise work, social obligations, and other responsibilities over self-care, which can have a detrimental effect on our physical and mental well-being. However, Soha Ali Khan, a well-known Indian actress, mother, and fitness enthusiast, is here to remind us of the importance of nutritious eating for maintaining a fit and active lifestyle.

Recently, in an interview with India TV Digital, Soha shared her thoughts on the role of nutritious eating in her life. She shared that while she has always been mindful of her diet and fitness routine, it wasn't until she became a mother that she fully understood the importance of proper nutrition. She admitted that like many new mothers, she struggled with post-pregnancy weight gain and found it challenging to balance her personal and professional life while taking care of her little one. However, she soon realized that she needed to prioritise her health; thus, she made some changes in her eating habits to stay healthy and active for herself and her family.

When we asked her to share a few tips to stay fit during the 30s and 40s, she said, "I can tell you lots. I think what is important in your 40s, I can tell you about 40s because I have already entered my 40s. Your body does change, things that you could take for granted, you can't take anymore. I have invested in strength training. I think it is important to have a strong back and strong legs, So, functional training is very important which I do three times a week. And for fun, I like to play badminton as I think it is also important to have fun."

"Kunal and I play pickleball sometimes, which is something new. And diet is something very important which I have realised like lean proteins, good fats, these are important because your skin starts to lose moisture. It starts to go down in your 20s, then in your 30s and more in your 40s; thus, vitamin E is very important and you get your daily dose of vitamin E from a handful of almonds, it is a good fat," she added.

Soha emphasised the significance of consuming a balanced and nutritious diet rather than following fad diets or restrictive eating patterns. She believes that food is not just fuel for our bodies but also a source of pleasure and enjoyment. Hence, she promotes a holistic approach to eating that focuses on nourishing the body while also satisfying the taste buds. She encourages people to incorporate a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats into their meals.

When asked about her pre-workout and post-workout meals, she said that she prefers to have a protein and fat combination for breakfast as she goes for a workout around 10:30 am. Soha likes to have avocado toast with eggs for breakfast and post-workout meals, she likes to have a handful of almonds as she feels hungry and around 1 pm she has her lunch.

One of the key takeaways from Soha's message is the importance of listening to our bodies. According to her, our bodies are intelligent and will tell us what they need if we pay attention. It is essential to listen to our hunger cues and eat when we feel hungry rather than following strict meal timings. Similarly, she urges people to stop eating when they feel full rather than overeating or depriving themselves of food. This approach promotes a healthy relationship with food and helps prevent binge-eating and emotional eating.

Soha also highlights the importance of staying hydrated and recommends drinking plenty of water throughout the day. She believes that hydration is key to healthy skin, digestion, and overall well-being.

Apart from nutritious eating, Soha also stresses the importance of regular physical activity for maintaining a fit and active lifestyle. She shares her daily fitness routine on her social media, which includes a mix of cardio, strength training, and yoga. She believes that staying active is not just about achieving a certain body type but also about feeling strong, energised, and happy.

In today's world, where there is an abundance of fast food options and sedentary lifestyles have become the norm, Soha's message on nutritious eating and physical activity comes as a much-needed reminder. She proves that with a balanced and mindful approach to food and regular exercise, we can achieve a healthy and fulfilling life.