National Burger Day 2023: Best burgers in Delhi NCR and where to eat them

Today is National Burger Day, and what better way to celebrate than by exploring the best burgers in Delhi NCR? With the growing popularity of burgers and the influx of new restaurants, Delhi NCR has become a paradise for burger lovers. From classic cheeseburgers to innovative twists on the classic, these five burger joints are sure to have something for everyone.

AKU's - Burger Co (Def Col and DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon)

This is a popular joint in South Delhi that serves up delicious burgers with lots of unique toppings. Their signature burgers include Chalapeno (Chicken Burger), Master Wu (Mushroom Burger) and Lamb & Bun. The best part is that they offer several vegetarian options as well. If you are looking for something extra special, try their loaded fries which are topped with melted cheese, sour cream and jalapenos.

Cafe Delhi Heights (RK Puram, Saket, DLF Cyber Hub, Janpath, Khan Market and Other Outlets)

This is a great place to stop and grab a bite on your way home from work. Their best-selling item is their Juicy Lucy Burger which features a fresh minced lamb on a soft patty topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and jalapeno. They also offer a wide variety of other burgers. The atmosphere here is always friendly and inviting which makes it great for casual meals with friends or family.

Plats (Malviya Nagar, Delhi)

This restaurant offers an impressive selection of burgers including their signature European-style burgers which features Vegetarian Burger, Grilled Jerked Chicken Burger and their Char-Grilled Lamb Burger. The atmosphere here is modern and chic with comfortable seating and an open kitchen so you can watch your food being prepared.

The Joint Cafe (DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon)

Here you will find some truly unique burgers including their popular Lamburghini Burger which features a juicy lamb patty topped with melted cheese, fresh tomatoes and lettuce. They also offer an array of vegetarian options. The atmosphere here is casual yet stylish with plenty of seating areas so you can enjoy your meal in comfort.

Monkey Bar (Vasant Kunj, Delhi)

This popular restaurant offers a wide variety of dishes – from salads to pizzas – but they are especially known for their delicious burgers. Try their Classic Lamb Burger, Bacon & Cheese Burger or their Double Trouble for a truly delicious meal! The atmosphere here is upbeat and vibrant making it perfect for dinner with friends or family.

So if you are looking for a delicious burger this National Burger Day, head to one of these five spots in Delhi NCR! You are sure to find something that will satisfy your cravings – no matter what type of burger you’re looking for!

