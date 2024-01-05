Matar Chaat to Matar Paneer: 5 green peas recipes to relish this season

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 green peas recipes to relish this season

In the heart of winter, when green veggies reign supreme and cravings surge with the dropping temperatures, choosing wisely is key. Instead of succumbing to high-calorie temptations, turn to the unsung hero of the season – green peas or "Hare matar." Elevate this humble legume from a supporting role to the star of your plate. Packed with vital vitamins, iron, zinc, and potassium, green peas not only satiate but also promote smooth digestion with their rich fibre content. Whether you're recovering from festive indulgence or managing diabetes, make green peas a wholesome addition to your winter diet for health and satisfaction.

Green peas soup:

Embark on your culinary exploration with a velvety Green Peas Soup. Begin by sautéing onions and garlic, then add fresh peas and a medley of herbs like thyme and parsley. Simmer until the peas are tender, then blend to perfection. Garnish with a dollop of cream, a drizzle of olive oil, and a sprinkle of finely chopped mint for an exquisite touch.

Matar paneer curry:

Craft a tapestry of flavours with a Peas and Paneer Curry that transcends ordinary meals. Sauté paneer cubes until golden, then simmer them in a luscious tomato-based gravy enriched with aromatic spices. Introduce the vibrant green peas, allowing them to meld seamlessly into the curry. The result is a hearty, vegetarian dish that pairs exquisitely with steamed rice or warm naan.

Matar pulao:

Elevate your rice game with green peas and mint pulao, where basmati rice, peas, mint leaves, and aromatic spices create a visually appealing and aromatic melody. This pulao serves as a perfect centrepiece for any dining table.

Matar ki kachori:

Expand your culinary horizons with Matar Kachori, a crispy delight boasting a pea-filled surprise within its golden crust. The combination of spiced peas encased in a flaky pastry shell offers a delightful contrast of textures and a burst of flavours.

Matar chaat:

Introduce a burst of zesty bliss with Matar Chaat, where fresh peas combine with chopped onions, tomatoes, and a medley of spices. Drizzle with tangy tamarind chutney and garnish with cilantro for a refreshing and irresistible street-food-inspired treat.

ALSO READ: Gajar ka Halwa to Patishapta: 5 winter delicacies from different parts of India