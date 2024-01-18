Golden vs Green Kiwi: Which is more nutritious?

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Know which Kiwi is more nutritious

For most of us, kiwis are fuzzy green wonders packed with vitamin C. But what if we told you there's a sun-kissed cousin lurking in the produce aisle, claiming the title of the ‘nutritious one’? That's right, we're talking about the golden kiwi, a delightfully sweet and smooth alternative to its green counterpart. So, which kiwi reigns supreme when it comes to nutrition? Let's peel back the layers and find out.

Vitamin C content:

The golden kiwi, celebrated for its sweet flavour and vibrant colour, outshines its green counterpart in vitamin C content. Offering a significant boost to immune function and skin health, the golden kiwi stands as a nutrient powerhouse. On the other hand, the green kiwi, while slightly lower in vitamin C, remains a nutritional gem, providing a good dose of this vital vitamin along with dietary fibre.

Antioxidant levels:

The golden kiwi takes the lead in antioxidants, boasting high levels of vitamin C, vitamin E, and polyphenols. This antioxidant-rich profile aids in neutralising free radicals and reducing oxidative stress. Meanwhile, the green kiwi, although not matching the golden kiwi's heights, holds its ground as a potent source of antioxidants, contributing to overall health.

Dietary fibre:

Beyond its sweetness, the golden kiwi offers a moderate amount of dietary fibre, supporting digestion and promoting a healthy gut. Meanwhile, the green kiwi, recognised for its slightly higher fibre content, proves an excellent choice for those seeking additional digestive benefits, providing the necessary bulk for regular bowel function.

Calories and sugar:

While both varieties are low in calories, the golden kiwi may have a slightly higher natural sugar content due to its sweeter taste. Despite this, it remains a nutritious and guilt-free snack option. On the other hand, the green kiwi, with its slightly lower sugar content, proves suitable for individuals mindful of their sugar intake, offering a satisfyingly sweet and tangy flavour without compromising on nutritional value.

Potassium levels:

Both golden and green kiwis are excellent sources of potassium, crucial for maintaining healthy blood pressure and fluid balance. The green kiwi, however, tends to have slightly higher potassium levels compared to the golden kiwi. Including either variety in your diet can aid in meeting your potassium needs for overall cardiovascular health.

