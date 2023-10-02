Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Millets to healthy oils, know the benefits of Gandhian diet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Know the health benefits of Gandhian diet.

What better way to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti 2023 than by exploring the benefits of the Gandhian diet? The Gandhian diet is a vegetarian diet that emphasizes locally produced, organic, and unprocessed foods, such as millet, pulses, fruits, nuts, and vegetables. This type of diet has been around for centuries and continues to be a popular choice for many people today.

Millets are a type of grain that has been a staple in the Indian diet for centuries. They are a great source of vitamins, minerals, and dietary fibre, making them an ideal choice for those looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Millets are high in protein and low in fat, so they can be used as a substitute for white rice or other grains in many dishes.

Aside from millet, the Gandhian diet also includes other nutritious grains like pulses and legumes. Pulses are high in fibre and protein, making them an important part of any balanced diet. They are also rich in vitamins and minerals, so they can help with overall health and well-being. Legumes are also a great source of fibre and protein and can help to regulate blood sugar levels.

Fruits and vegetables are also an important part of the Gandhian diet. Fruits are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, while vegetables offer a variety of nutrients such as vitamins A and C, potassium, folate, and dietary fibre. When combined with other grains like millet, pulses, and legumes, fruits and vegetables provide a balanced meal that can help boost energy levels and provide essential nutrients for the body.

In addition to grains fruits and vegetables, healthy oils are also important components of the Gandhian diet. Mahatma Gandhi believed that healthy oils like coconut oil, sesame oil, olive oil, sunflower oil, etc., are more important than vanaspati or hydrogenated vegetable oil. Healthy oils provide essential fatty acids that can help with digestion and absorption of nutrients in the body. These oils also contain other beneficial compounds like phytochemicals that can help with overall health.

Mahatma Gandhi was also against starch and refined sugar. According to Slurrp, in 1935, Mahatma Gandhi wrote in Harijan, "Gur is any day superior to refined sugar in food value, and if the villagers cease to make gur as they are already beginning to do, they will be deprived of an important food adjunct for their children."

The Gandhian diet is also against caffeinated drinks. It only highlights the health benefits of honey lemon-infused water and ginger.

Overall, the Gandhian diet is an excellent choice for those looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle. By consuming grains like millet, pulses, and legumes; fruits and vegetables; and healthy oils like coconut oil or sesame oil; individuals can reap the many benefits that this type of diet offers. Not only is it rich in essential nutrients that can help with overall health but it is also sustainable and cost-effective.

So this Gandhi Jayanti 2023 let’s make it a point to embrace the Gandhian diet as part of our daily routine because it is not only nutritious but also sustainable. By consuming these wholesome foods we not only gain good health but also contribute towards protecting our environment.

