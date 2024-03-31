Butter Chicken to Chicken Tikka Masala: 5 Punjabi chicken recipes for scrumptious North Indian feast

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 Punjabi chicken recipes for scrumptious North Indian

Punjabi cuisine is celebrated for its vibrant flavours, and when it comes to chicken dishes, the repertoire is simply irresistible. From creamy gravies to fiery tandoori delights, Punjabi chicken recipes are a testament to the culinary prowess of North India. These chicken recipes are a celebration of bold flavours, aromatic spices, and wholesome ingredients. Whether you're hosting a dinner party or craving a comforting meal, here are five chicken recipes that will leave your taste buds tingling and your guests asking for more.

Butter Chicken

Arguably the most iconic Punjabi chicken dish, Butter Chicken is a creamy and indulgent delicacy that perfectly balances spices with a rich tomato-based sauce. Marinated chicken pieces are cooked in a velvety gravy made from tomatoes, cream, butter, and a blend of aromatic spices. Garnished with fresh cream and coriander leaves, this dish pairs wonderfully with naan or rice.

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala is another beloved Punjabi creation that has gained worldwide popularity. Tender chicken pieces are marinated in yogurt and a medley of spices, then grilled to perfection. These succulent chicken tikka pieces are then simmered in a luscious tomato-based sauce infused with spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala. Serve it hot with fluffy rice or crispy naan for a fulfilling meal.

Tandoori Chicken

No Punjabi feast is complete without Tandoori Chicken, a classic dish renowned for its vibrant red hue and smoky flavour. Chicken pieces are marinated in a mixture of yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, and a blend of spices including Kashmiri red chili powder for that signature colour. The marinated chicken is then roasted in a tandoor (clay oven) or grilled to perfection, resulting in juicy and flavourful meat that's perfect for any occasion.

Chicken Saag

Chicken Saag is a hearty Punjabi dish where succulent chicken pieces are simmered in a velvety spinach gravy. The chicken is first marinated and then cooked with pureed spinach, onions, tomatoes, and a blend of aromatic spices. This nutritious and flavoursome dish is not only delicious but also packed with vitamins and nutrients from the spinach. Enjoy it with hot rotis or naan for a wholesome meal.

Chicken Curry

A quintessential Punjabi comfort food, Chicken Curry is a simple yet satisfying dish that never fails to impress. Tender chicken pieces are simmered in a fragrant curry made from onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and an array of spices. Whether you like it mild or spicy, this versatile dish can be customised to suit your taste preferences. Serve it with steamed rice or chapatis for a homely meal that's sure to please everyone.

ALSO READ: Roast Lamb to Hot Cross Buns: 5 delicious recipes to try this Easter 2024