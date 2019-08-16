Vibrant restaurant that has fusion food, perfect hangout place to go with friends

Finch offers a wide variety of continental, modern Indian, Italian spread.

What is the primary reason one goes out to a restaurant? Food, yes, everyone agrees. If there is any eatery where no matter what you order, the food you get is delicious, then what more can you ask for? Newly-opened Finch restaurant is located in GK II, Delhi. The place is vibrant with live music and eclectic purple lighting amid black background.

Finch restaurant in GK II, Delhi

One of the most unique food and drinks menu, Finch offers a wide variety of continental, modern Indian, Italian spread. With carefully selected dishes, their menu scores. Every dish on offer is thoughtfully prepared and presented. Though the space is small and limited seating, it can help to have bigger windows and more seats. Service is satisfactory. Let's begin with drinks - the restaurant raised the bar with delectable cocktails and mocktails. Must try - Pipino Genebra, a Gin based cocktail that has fresh cucumber, mint, elderflower syrup, lime juice and ginger beer. Another is Lady Finch that was most refreshing - with Fresh pomegranate, mint and sour mix, it awakened the senses.

Appetizers had us drooling over the food. Finch Special Vegetable Bao had an interesting display - steamed bun, stuffed with some ginger grilled tofu, mushroom and pickled onion, cutely placed over mushroom soup over shot glasses. Spicy Rock Chicken Fingers was average, some innovation needed there.

In the main course, Tabak Maaz and Kathal Biryani are sumptuous. Perfectly cooked and mildly spiced, every grain of rice is separated in an appealing mud pot. The place is modern and inviting. A perfect hangout place for friends and family. A robo lift serves food directly from kitchen minimizing time lag.