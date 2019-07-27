Image Source : INSTAGRAM Innovation and fusion, at the newest cafe in Noida

Newest cafe in Noida has opened. At the outset, it seems like just another cafe among so many in Noida Sector 18, but a closer look and you will come to know that it is different in so many ways. With interesting stories around its name, Go Dine, amazes with the efficient use of space and technology. From an innovative food lift to innovation in food to different specialized sections, this one seriously takes the cake!

From what I have noticed, their digital game is also one up. Just check their Instagram page and you will get hooked to #GuessTheDish game. Coming back to the cafe, it is divided into three floors, with pleasant and modern decor, ample light (dim light seriously puts me off in family restaurants and cafes) and comfortable seating area. Parking space is also not an issue.

Coming to the most important part, that is food, I cannot wait to talk about Haleem, yes, Haleem is a dish that is - one, difficult to prepare; two, expensive, if gotten wrong, three, not available commonly - including it in menu requires courage. However, the owners decided to go ahead and after several hit and trial, onboarded a talented chef. Haleem is a dish that you can safely try at GoDine.

Starters has gems like - Aloo Banarasi, Parsi chicken cutlet, Murg Farcha. Main course has dishes like Dabba Gosht, Zam Zam Biryani (like the name? you'll love the dish too) and Fish Koliwada.

The menu consists of several cuisines - Indian, Continental and Italian. Innovation and fusion is its second name - dishes like Dabba Gosht is inspired from Mumbai. Tres Leches is a dessert that cannot be missed, it is a sweet surprise that is delightful. Do not miss Kiwi lassi and Basboosa also.

While at the cafe, take a peek at the food loft, an automated, robotic lift that quickly transports food from kitchen to dining area. Excited? Go, Dine!