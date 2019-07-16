Looking for new place to hang out with loved ones? This restaurant serves memories

Serving memories, the mantra of this place is both nostalgic and everlasting with a dose of nourishment. Yes, we are talking about a cool new place to hang out. Kitchen Clicks just opened in Indirapuram. Go with your family, friends or for a business meeting, the staff has you covered. Right from a warm welcome to prompt order taking, everything is inviting. The interiors are delightful and not jarring.

With dim lights and pleasing interiors, it is a comfortable visit.

Now coming to the menu, at a glance you can see they have a wide range on their plate. From Indian to Chinese to Continental, you will find something for everyone.

They have a live band performance each Saturday and Sunday of the week. They also have a selfie wall that gives a perfect background for clicking pictures with beautiful lightings.