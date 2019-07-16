Wednesday, July 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Food
  5. Looking for new place to hang out with loved ones? This restaurant serves memories

Looking for new place to hang out with loved ones? This restaurant serves memories

We are talking about a cool new place to hang out in Delhi NCR and, you should give it a try once. Read on for full details.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 16, 2019 23:08 IST
Looking for new place to hang out with loved ones? This

Looking for new place to hang out with loved ones? This restaurant serves memories

Serving memories, the mantra of this place is both nostalgic and everlasting with a dose of nourishment. Yes, we are talking about a cool new place to hang out. Kitchen Clicks just opened in Indirapuram. Go with your family, friends or for a business meeting, the staff has you covered. Right from a warm welcome to prompt order taking, everything is inviting. The interiors are delightful and not jarring.

 With dim lights and pleasing interiors, it is a comfortable visit.

 Now coming to the menu, at a glance you can see they have a wide range on their plate.  From Indian to Chinese to Continental, you will find something for everyone.

 They have a live band performance each Saturday and Sunday of the week. They also have a selfie wall that gives a perfect background for clicking pictures with beautiful lightings.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryLunar Eclipse 2019: 5 most common myths that people believe in India during Chandra Grahan Next StoryVideo games can help boost emotional intelligence, finds study  