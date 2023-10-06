Naomi Campbell's 40-year career wardrobe to be exhibited at London's famous V & A museum

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Naomi Campbell's iconic career wardrobe to be honoured at London's famous V & A museum.

It's Official! Naomi Campbell’s 40-year fashion career is going to be celebrated in a special exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. The exhibition, which will open on June 22, 2024, and will run until April 6, 2023, will be an ode to the iconic supermodel’s illustrious career, which has seen her walk countless runways, grace magazine covers and collaborate with some of the biggest names in fashion.

The exhibition will look back at Campbell’s four decades of fashion success, from her early beginnings as a teenage model in London to her current status as one of the world’s most recognizable faces. It will feature a range of items from her personal archive, including iconic magazine covers, looks from some of her most memorable runway shows, and over 100 of her clothing from major designer collaborations.

One of the highlights of the exhibition will be a special section dedicated to Campbell’s work as a runway model. It will feature looks from some of the most historic shows she has ever walked.

Elated Campbell took to her Instagram to share the post, she wrote, "I'm HONOURED to be asked by the V&A to share my life in clothes with the world. The V&A's fashion collection is one of the largest collections in the world, and it is a blessing to work with them to share my story. The exhibition NAOMI will take place from 22 June 2024 to 6 April 2025. Love, Light and #Culture @vamuseum @marco.bahler wearing #sarahburton."

According to People report, Sonnet Stanfill, the V&A’s senior curator of fashion said, "Naomi Campbell’s extraordinary career intersects with the best of high fashion. She is recognised worldwide as a supermodel, activist, philanthropist, and creative collaborator, making her one of the most prolific and influential figures in contemporary culture. We’re delighted to be working with Naomi Campbell on this project and to celebrate her career with our audiences."

The exhibition will be an ode to Naomi Campbell’s influence on fashion over the last 40 years. It will celebrate her career as a fashion icon and will highlight her importance in the industry. From her iconic runway looks to her own clothing line, it is going to pay tribute to all of the moments that have made Campbell an icon in the fashion world.

If you are planning to visit London next year, don't miss out on this special exhibition! Naomi Campbell’s 40-year fashion career is sure to be an inspiring experience that shouldn't be missed!

