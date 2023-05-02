Isha Ambani dazzles in black starry saree-gown by Prabal Gurung at Met Gala 2023 | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : MET GALA Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani, daughter of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, attended the Met Gala 2023 in New York City on May 2 (Tuesday) wearing a gorgeous saree gown. Keeping her best fashion foot forward, Isha Ambani walked the red carpet in a beautiful Prabal Gurung's black silk saree gown which was hand-embellished with thousands of crystals and pearls. It was styled by Priyanka Kapadia.

At the fashion gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Isha exuded exquisite beauty by showcasing an amalgamation of her Indian and western dressing. Isha's ensemble features black silk fabric draped over one shoulder, with thousands of crystals and pearls hand-embellishments extended into a floor-length silk chiffon train. For the glam, she opted for minimal makeup look and she kept her hair straight. Enhancing her outfit, she wore an embellished choker with diamond necklaces from Lorraine Schwartz, statement earrings and rings. She styled the look to perfection with the Chanel clutch that elevated Isha's look tenfold.

The Met Gala livestream is hosted by actor and producer La La Anthony, writer Derek Blasberg, and Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman. Internet multi-hyphenate Emma Chamberlain will return as Vogue's special correspondent.

This year, the theme of Met Gala 2023 is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. About 150 original looks will be displayed at the Met along with Lagerfeld’s sketches and several video interviews with the designer. The exhibition aims to showcase the evolution of Lagerfeld’s drawings into three-dimensional garments. The designer, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, reportedly spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.

