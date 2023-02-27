Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Curious what is "conscious luxury"? Read on to find out

Luxury brands often use raw materials that are derived from animals. Case in point being the fox fur or ostrich hide. In the aftermath of major global ecological crises like global warming and the pandemic, more and more young customers are demanding that luxury brands make pro-environment choices. They are boycotting products which have caused harm to humans, animals or the environment.

The adaptation of luxury brands to more ethical practices and pro- environment and pro animal policies to be more appealing to woke and ecologically aware buyers is called conscious luxury.

Let’s look at some highlighted features:

1. The Fashion Pact: this is a coalition of fashion industry leaders which comprise of luxury brands’ head honchos, suppliers and distributors as signatories. More than sixty sectors and fourteen countries have participated. Their main goal is to stop global warming, restore bio-diversity, and protect the ocean.

2. No to animal cruelty: Most new buyers, especially youngsters are pressing for brands that have avoided animal testing. These testing procedures have often exhibited cruelty towards animals where they are subjected to extreme conditions without proper care. Since 2021, cosmetic brands can show a native country certificate now. The same goes for organic fabrics from India or skin care products that are majorly produced in Asia.

3. Reuse-recycle: Major brands are now trying to incorporate products made of recycled plastic in their luxury ready-to-wear, furniture, or home decor products. They aim at giving a guilt-free shopping experience in the wake of widespread reports showing how much plastic is polluting our oceans.

Likewise, many brands are also aggressively promoting the idea of repeating and re-wearing outfits.

