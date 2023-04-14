Cool dresses to flaunt during summer season; shares fashion coach Neha Modi Jalan

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Cool dresses to flaunt during summer season

The summer season is here and so is the heatwave. in this weather, it is very necessary to wear clothes that are not too tight and uncomfortable in order to avoid excessive sweating and rashes. Choosing such clothes that are comfortable yet stylish is a task. Women prefer different outfits, especially for every different occasion. There are unwritten rules regarding dressing in the office as well for a casual outings. In order to update your wardrobe according to the summer reason, fashion coach Neha Modi Jalan spills the beans about what to wear and what not to wear. Check out these cool dressing tips for the summer season:

Jumpsuits

Women who go to the office prefer to wear a jumpsuit. It looks quite stylish and is comfortable as well. If you want to try something elegant and formal, then you must choose a jumpsuit. For an office look, you can carry black, white, or colorful jumpsuits. On the other hand, to carry a casual look, you can easily flaunt a cotton short jumpsuit with sneakers or sports shoes.

Image Source : FREEPIKJumpsuits

Pastel Dresses

There are many reasons to love the summer season but let's understand from a fashion perspective. It's the best time to experiment with sugary shades and candy colours. If you are not a fan of bold and pop colours, then you are on the right track. Pastel colour clothing is best for you. Pastels have become the trendsetter these days and at the same time, they are soothing to the eyes as well.

Image Source : FREEPIKPastel Dresses

Co-ord set

Co-ord set is one such outfit that is slowly becoming an integral part of women's wardrobes. Now desi divas are wearing it in their daily routine as well. There are so many options available now that you can wear it anywhere like office, college, party or gym etc. The beauty of it is that it comes with a completely coordinating set and all you need to do is mix and match it with the right accessories. The most important thing is that it has become popular not only because of being stylish but also because of being easy to wear.

Image Source : FREEPIKCo-ord set

Cotton Kurti

Kurti is an evergreen modern Indian dress. A light-colored cotton kurti is mostly the first choice of women in summer. Nothing can beat it in a fusion combination. You can wear it with jeans, leggings or palazzos. Many varieties are also available in this from Lucknowi Chikankari Kurti, Denim Kurti, Anarkali Kurti, Dhoti Style Kurti, or Angrakha Kurti. You should choose the kurti according to your body type.

Image Source : FREEPIKCotton Kurti

Read More Lifestyle News