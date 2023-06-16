Alia Bhatt's all heart crochet cardigan is worth a whopping amount. Can you guess?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ALIAABHATT Alia shared her recent airport look on her Instagram looking absolutely radiant.

Actor Alia Bhatt left for Brazil recently to attend Netflix’s event for her much-anticipated Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’. Ever since she was spotted at the airport by the paparazzi, fans have been gushing over her cute and chic look. Alia was dressed in an adorable, comfy cardigan full of crocheted hearts and denim jeans. Alia even took to her Instagram to share pictures of her loved outfit looking just beautiful like always. We just couldn’t help ourselves and found out where you can find that cardigan that we were all so excited to see.

Details of Alia Bhatt's outfit

Alia Bhatt opted for a multi-colored crochet heart cardigan to travel to Brazil for an upcoming festival hosted by Netflix for her film ‘Heart of Stone’. Reportedly, the cardigan cost a whopping Rs. 59,202 or €660. It is a product by the clothing label Alice and Olive and is called Anderson Crochet Heart Cardigan. If the cardigan stole your heart too then you should look at this gorgeous piece that Alia just made even prettier.

Her outfit couldn’t be heartier even if she tried. The hand-embroidered cardigan draws inspiration from vintage prints and is available in many shades, including orange, red, yellow, green, and beige. It is a crocheted construction with heart detailing all over and even multicolored heart-shaped buttons (how cute is that!). She paired it with a pair of denim jeans with a high-rise waistline, a relaxed silhouette, side pockets and a long hem. She completed her look with an over-the-body Gucci bag and big white sneakers. Alia finished it off with a no-makeup look, just comprising blushed cheeks and glossy nude lips.

The Netflix Event

Alia left for Brazil last night to attend Netflix’s Tudum event, where Netflix is going to reveal the first looks of all renewed and upcoming movies and web series. Also, in attendance with Alia would be Gal Gadot, her Heart of Stone costar. Heart of Stone is Alia’s much-awaited Hollywood debut which she shot last year alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Alia Bhatt Upcoming projects

Alia has a very packed few months ahead of her as she is gearing up for the release of her film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' where she reunites with her Gully Boy costar Ranveer Singh. The film directed by Karan Johar is all set to hit the cinemas on 28 July 2023. Ahead of which she immediately has her next movie on the docket, her much-awaited Hollywood debut 'Heart of Stone' on August 11, 2023, on the streaming platform Netflix.

