Priyanka Chopra is a treat for sore eyes in monochrome blazer with plunging neckline | PHOTOS

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra is a treat for sore eyes in monochrome blazer with plunging neckline

Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently attended The Fashion awards and made many heads turn with her power-packed style statement. The diva sizzled in a monochrome blazer with a plunging neckline and had every pair of eyes stuck on her. She was all praise for the South Asian designers and also took to Instagram to share how her look came into existence. Complimenting the blazer, the actress wore her hair in a neat bun with minimal accessories.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "One of my priorities as the BFC Ambassador for Positive Change is to celebrate the extraordinary talent of South Asian designers. Tonight I’m wearing @kaushik_velendra, a South Asian born designer who is breaking stereotypes, pushing for more sustainable fashion, and changing the way South Asians in the industry are perceived. Not to mention, he opens up his studio space in London to South Asian design students who are struggling to find a place to create. Thank you for tonight’s amazing look. I can’t wait to see all the bright places your career takes you! And a special thank you to @luxurylaw for introducing me to this supremely talented human."

PeeCee also shared a video on Instagram from The Fashion Awards 2020 and wrote, "I was honoured to present the Community Award tonight at The Fashion Awards. Such a well deserved celebration of 5 outstanding individuals and their work within their communities. Their innovation has made a huge impact on sustaining local livelihoods in light of the pandemic, and they have not only inspired us to take immediate action on important issues, but they’ve also shown us what is possible when you combine compassion and creativity to help others."

On December 1, Priyanka Chopra celebrated her second wedding anniversary with Nick Jonas. The duo shared many unseen pictures from their big fat Indian wedding which took place in Rajasthan in 2018. The duo had tied the knot at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. The wedding took place following traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

Taking to Instagram she wrote, "2 years down... forever to go." In another post, she wrote, "Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas"

On the other hand, Nick wrote, "Two days, two weddings now two years. I was so honored to get to marry @priyankachopra in her home country, in a traditional Hindu wedding. I can't believe how lucky I am, and how quickly the time has gone by. Happy Hindu anniversary beautiful."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for "Text For You", which also stars Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page