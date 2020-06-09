Swami Ramdev on how yoga can help reduce Covid-19 stress while improving overall health

Swami Ramdev, who has been teaching yoga on IndiaTV's special show 'Corona Se Jung Swami Ramdev Ke Sang', joined Sarvadharm Sammelan today and, talked about how one needs to purify and repair the body with the help of yoga and pranayama. Swami Ramdev suggests that we should spend our day with the elders of your family and learn from their life experiences. The COVID-19 pandemic will pass, all we need is to have some patience, people should read Ramayana and Geeta during the lockdown and should teach their children Gayatri Mantra, said the Yog Guru.

Talking about dharma, Swami Ramdev said that one should behave with others in the same way he wants to be treated. According to the yoga guru, the real meaning of dharma is service and, there is only God and, it is through the Vedas that people get the knowledge of dharma.

Swami Ramdev asked everyone to have faith and increase confidence. He said that the immune system can be strengthened through yoga, meditation, proper diet, and pure thoughts. Amid the difficult times, when the world is suffering, it is crucial to stay connected with your roots and culture. It is also equally important to keep patience and not do something wrong, no matter how hard the situation gets, added Swami Ramdev.

Watch Sarvadharm Sammelan on India TV, where 20 eminent Dharm gurus of the country are talking about the role of religion in the time the coronavirus pandemic These Mahagurus also talk about the ways one should follow to fight the COVID-19 infection.

