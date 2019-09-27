Mahalaya 2019: Significance, timing, wishes, where to hear Mahisasura Mardini by Birendra Krishna Bhadra

Mahalaya 2019

Can you feel that chill in the air early morning? An apt sign from almighty that asks you to gear up for the arrival of Mahisasur Mardini. The festivities of Durga Puja has begun and the day which marks the arrival of Goddess Durga is known as Mahalaya. This year Mahalaya is on September 28, which also marks the end of Pitru Paksha and beginning of Devi Paksha.

Mahalaya 2019 Significance

Mahalaya is an amalagamtion of two words- 'maha' which means great and 'alaya' meaning abode. Mahalaya is basically an oratorical invocation to the goddess urging her to arrive on earth. It marks the beginning of 10 days celebration of Durga Puja. As per Hindu mythology, Goddess Durga was created by all supreme powers of Universe to destroy demon Mahisasura, who was wreaking havoc on Earth.

Mahalaya 2019 Timing

Mahalaya is the time when Kaash Phool or Kans Grass or as some call it Wild Sugarcane are seen around West Bengal. Night-flowering jasmine or parijat fills your soul with its mild fragrance. Nature too welcomes Goddess Durga as she descends on Earth.

Mahalaya, which is also the last day of Pitru Paksha is also known as Sarva Pitru Amavasya. On this day, people express gratitude to their forefathers by doing daan and performing rituals.

As per Drik Panchang, Amavasya tithi begins at 03:46 AM and ends at 11:56 PM.

Also, Amavasya Shraddha on Saturday, September 28, 2019 are as follows:

Kutup Muhurat - 12:05 PM to 12:53 PM

Rohina Muhurat - 12:53 PM to 01:41 PM

Aparahna Kaal - 01:41 PM to 04:06 PM

