Happy Ram Navami 2020: Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Facebook, WhatsApp Status

Happy Ram Navami 2020: Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings

Ram Navami, the Hindu festival, celebrates the birth of Lord Rama to King Dashratha and Queen Kausalya in Ayodhya. Lord Rama is one of the 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu. In Sanskrit, ‘Ra’ means ‘that which is radiant’ and ‘Ma’ means ‘myself’. Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra. In 2020, the festival will be celebrated on April 2. The day is celebrated with lot of fervour by reading Rama’s legendary stories and chanting mantras. On the auspicious day of Ram Navami, we have a collection of messages, wishes and images to share with your friends and family.

Ram Navami 2-2- Quotes that you can send to your loved ones

Every one's voice was given equal weight in the empire ruled over by Rama.

THE greatest formula that can liberate, cleanse and elevate the mind is Rama-Name, the Name of Rama."The Immortal had come in the form of Rama to show the way to Immortality.

WHEN Rama is installed in the heart, every thing will be added unto you - fame, fortune, freedom, fullness."

Now you worship His Form, you repeat His name; ignoring His orders. Without practicing the discipline laid down by Rama to purify the mind, all else is mere show, empty rituals."

It is not enough, nor is it essential that you should repeat the name of Rama loudly; respect it in the fullness of love and admiration."

Ram Navami 2020 Wishes

Here are some wishes you can send to your dear ones on the occasion of 'Ram Navami':

Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of the birth of Lord Rama - the 7th incarnation of the Dashavataras of Vishnu! Happy Ram Navami!

May you be blessed on the birth of Lord Rama to King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya of Ayodhya! A very blessed Ram Navami to you n ur family

