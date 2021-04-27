Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Best Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Facebook Status, Quotes

The auspicious festival of Hanuman Jayanti is here. The day is celebrated on different days in different parts of the country by Hindu devotees. People worship Lord Hanuman and offer prayers by chanting Hanuman Chalisa. On this day, all Hindu devotees visit Hanuman Temples and seek blessings for a healthy and prosperous life. This year, the country is witnessing surge of Covid19 cases and the government has advised people to not step out in large numbers to contain the spread of the coronavirus. So people are celebrating at their homes. Hanuman arti and many other hymns and songs are recited in honour of Lord Hanuman on this day.

On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti 2021, wish your loved ones by sending messages and quotes on social media. Wish them luck, love and good health.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Best Wishes, WhatsApp Messages

Lord Hanuman symbolises strength and unparalleled devotion and selfless service. He is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

May Lord Hanuman bless your life with happiness, peace and prosperity. Wish you all a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti

Bhoot pishaach nikat nahi aawe,

Mahavir jab naam sunawe,

Naasaye rog hare sab peera,

Japat nirantar hanumat Veera!

Have a blessed Hanuman Jayanti!

Nasai rog hare sab peeda, Japat nirantar Hanumat beera, Sankat te Hanuman chhudavai, Man kram bachan dhyan jo lavai. Hanuman Jayanti ki anek shubh kamnayein.

Yatra Yatra Raghunaatha-Kiirtanam Tatra Tatra Krta-Mastaka-Anjalim

Vaasspa-Vaari-Paripuurnnaa-Locanam Maarutim Namata Raakssasa-Antakam

I wish joy, Harmony and Prosperity on Hanumaan Jayanti for you and your family! Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Hai Naam Mahaan,

Hanuman Kare Beda Paar,

Jo Leta Hai Naam Bajrang Bali Ka,

Sab Din Hote Uske Ek Samaan,

Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Wishing You A Very Very Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

May Lord Hanuman bless you to become

Successful in everything you do.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti

Lord Hanuman symbolizes strength and unparalleled devotion and selfless service.

He is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021: HD Images and Wallpapers

Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Best Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Facebook Status, Quotes

Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Best Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Facebook Status, Quotes

Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Best Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Facebook Status, Quotes