Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp Status, Images

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gandhi Jayanti 2021

India will mark the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, 2021. Born as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi on the 2nd of October 1869 Porbandar, Mahatma Gandhi was a lawyer who rose to prominence after he fought for his rights when thrown out of a train at Pietermaritzburg, Africa. He later became a very vocal advocate for the rights of Africans and Indians in Africa over a period of his stay of 21 years in South Africa. He is fondly remembered by people across the world as 'Mahatma' or 'Bapu.'

After he returned to India, his fight for freedom began after the request of Gopal Krishna Gokhale in 1915. Known for his philosophies of non-violence or ahimsa, Bapu's birth anniversary is celebrated as International Day of Non-Violence, as declared by the United Nations General Assembly.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, here are some quotes, images, messages, and status that you can share with your friends to celebrate the man who sacrificed himself for the freedom of our nation.

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Facebook and WhatsApp Status

"Non-violence is not a garment to put on and off at will. Its seat is in the heart, and it must be an inseparable part of our being. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!"

"A coward is incapable of exhibiting love; it is the prerogative of the brave." Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

G = Great A = Amazing N = Nationalist D = Daring H = Honest I = Indian Happy Birthday, Father of the Nation!

"May the spirit of truth and non-violence continue to triumph this Gandhi Jayanti."

"Be the change that you want to see in the world." Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

"Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony."

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2021 Quotes:

Image Source : GANDHI JAYANTI Gandhi Jayanti 2021

Image Source : GANDHI JAYANTI 2021 Gandhi Jayanti 2021

Image Source : GANDHI JAYANTI 2021 Gandhi Jayanti 2021

Image Source : GANDHI JAYANTI Gandhi Jayanti 2021

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Facebook and WhatsApp Status

Image Source : GANDHI JAYANTI Gandhi Jayanti

Image Source : GANDHI JAYANTI Gandhi Jayanti

Image Source : GANDHI JAYANTI Gandhi Jayanti

Wishing you all a very happy 152nd Gandhi Jayanti!