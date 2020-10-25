Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TRIVENIKODAM Everything about Bathukamma, the floral dance festival of Telangana

Just like the Navratras, Bathukamma happens to be the floral dance festival celebrated prevalently in Telangana and a few sections of Andhra Pradesh. It begins on Mahalaya Amavasya and ends on 'Saddula Bathukamma' or 'Pedda Bathukamma' that falls on Ashwayuja Navami or Durgashtami which is two days before the festival of Dussehra. It generally takes place in September–October of Gregorian schedule. Bathukamma is followed by Boddemma, which is a 7-day celebration that denotes the consummation of Varsha Ruthu. Bathukamma celebration shows the start of Sarad or Sharath Ruthu.

Bathukamma speaks about the social soul of Telangana. Bathukamma is a wonderful bloom stack, orchestrated with various one of a kind occasional blossoms the greater part of them with therapeutic qualities, in seven concentric layers looking like sanctuary gopuram. In Telugu, 'Bathukamma' signifies 'Mother Goddess come alive' and Goddess Maha Gauri-'Life Giver' is venerated as Bathukamma – the supporter goddess of womanhood, Gauri Devi.

Truly, Bathukamma signified 'celebration of life' and was praised to express gratitude toward Goddess Parvati for her gifts for the yield reap and pay she produced this (current) year and again approach her approval for the following year.

It is the celebration for female felicitation. On this uncommon event, ladies spruce up in the customary sari joining it with gems and different embellishments. Young Girls wear Langa-Oni/Half-Sarees/Lehenga Choli consolidating it with gems so as to draw out the conventional beauty of the clothing.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage