Worried about how to prevent lips from tanning? Kiss the sunburn goodbye with these tips

The season of hyperpigmentation and sun damage is here, and it’s not just your facial skin that requires protection. The skin on our lips is extremely thin and delicate and requires equal protection from sun damage. The skin on our lips is actually four times thinner than the skin covering the rest of our face. And while sweat and oil glands moisturize the rest of our body, our lips neither sweat nor excrete oil. We need to actively protect our lips to keep them moisturized and nourished in both hot and cold weather.

Here are some tips to prevent our lips from sunburn

1. Don’t lick your lips

Saliva evaporates quickly, so repeated licking and drying will cause your lips to chap. Stay away from flavored lip products that can make them tempting.

2. Use a lip balm with SPF

It is very important that you use lip balms or lipsticks that have SPF 20 and above during summers to prevent your lips from sun tan. Look for a lip balm that contains a minimum SPF of 20, and apply it liberally to your lips before going outside.

3. Exfoliate regularly

The summer sun can leave your lips dry and chapped. Exfoliating your lips during the summer will slough off dead skin and smoothen out the lips. Plus, they also reduce tanning and keep your lips looking soft and plump.

4. Stay hydrated

Stay hydrated as lips get tanned when you don't drink enough water. So drink atleast 8 to 10 glasses of water every day.

5. Avoid smoking

Apart from this excessive smoking also tans your lip. So guys avoid smoking as it is not only injurious to your health but also tans your lips.

6. Avoid picking at your lips

Picking at your lips can slow down the healing process and increase your risk of infection. The constant picking and biting can also lead to a condition called cheilitis, which is an inflammation of the lips.

