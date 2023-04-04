Hair straighteners: From hair damage to increased cancer risk, side effects you should know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Hair straighteners: From hair damage to increased cancer risk, side effects to know

Hair straighteners have become increasingly popular among people of all ages, particularly those looking for a sleek, polished look. However, many people are unaware of the potential side effects of hair straighteners. From hair damage to an increased risk of cancer, it's important to be aware of the risks before using them.

Here are the various side effects of hair straighteners:

Hair damage: It is a common side effect of hair straighteners. The heat from the straightener can cause your hair to become dry and brittle, which can lead to split ends and breakage. In some cases, the damage can be so severe that it can cause permanent hair loss. To avoid this, it's important to use a heat protectant spray before using a straightener and avoid using it on wet hair.

Scalp damage: iThe heat from the straightener can cause burns on the scalp, which can be painful and lead to scarring. It's important to use a straightener with a temperature control feature and avoid using it on the highest setting. It's also important to avoid using a straightener on the same section of hair for too long, as this can increase the risk of burns.

Increased risk of cancer: A study published in the International Journal of Cancer found that women who used hair straighteners frequently had a higher risk of developing breast cancer than those who did not use hair straighteners. This is because hair straighteners contain certain chemicals that can be harmful if they come into contact with the skin or are inhaled. To reduce the risk of cancer, it's important to use hair straighteners in a well-ventilated area and avoid using them too frequently.

In addition to the above side effects, hair straighteners can also cause other issues such as dry scalp, hair thinning, and even hair loss. To minimise these risks, it's important to choose a high-quality hair straightener with temperature control features and use it sparingly. It's also important to use a good quality heat protectant spray and to avoid using hair straighteners on wet hair.

By taking these precautions, you can safely use hair straighteners to achieve the look you desire.

