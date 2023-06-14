Wednesday, June 14, 2023
     
Discover the benefits of applying honey & lemon on skin

Summertime skin concerns are on the rise. In this situation, the usage of lemon and honey can benefit the face in a variety of ways. 

Updated on: June 14, 2023 10:02 IST
Benefits of using honey and lemon: During the summer, many skin problems develop. Sunburn and hyperpigmentation can occur as a result of excessive exposure to sunlight. Aside from that, dehydration-related issues can be visible on your skin. Honey and lemon can be used to treat all of these issues. It is also antibacterial, which can help with a variety of facial problems.

Lemon and honey benefits for the face: 

1. Lemon and honey for sunburn

The problem of sunburn is becoming more common these days. Actually, both lemon and honey have healing properties. Together, they soothe the burning sensation on the face and reduce its redness. So, take lemon juice, mix honey in it, and apply it to your face. Leave it for some time, then wash your face with cold water.

2. Lemon and honey for pigmentation

Both honey and lemon are helpful in reducing pigmentation. Lemon contains vitamin C and citric acid, which lighten pigmentation on the face and improve skin tone. So, mix honey, lemon, and aloe vera and apply it to your face. Leave it like this for some time, and then wash it with cold water.

3. Lemon and honey for dry skin

The use of honey and lemon is beneficial for the problem of dry skin. It is rich in both hydrating properties that lock moisture in the skin and reduce the problem of dry skin. Apart from this, it boosts collagen and reduces wrinkles.

4. Lemon and honey for acne

The use of honey and lemon to treat acne is beneficial in many ways. Both of these things are full of antibacterial properties and reduce the problem of acne on the skin. So, take lemon juice and add honey to it. If you want, you can also add clove or camphor oil to it and then apply it to the face. It is helpful in reducing the problem of acne.

