Avoid mixing these five skincare ingredients to prevent skin damage

Skincare mixology is the most trending technique used in the cosmetic industry. It simply refers to swapping and blending different skincare ingredients. There have been some popular hot releases that are enriched with the DIY spirit of the pump-and-go products. These formula combinations are made to be combined with your current skincare products to boost their effectiveness.

However, it is essential to confirm that the chemicals in each skincare product complement one another before you commit to a certain skincare regimen. Here are five terrible skincare ingredient combinations that you should never mix and match.

Vitamin C and Retinol

Retinol and vitamin C are both beneficial, but when used together, they can lead to inflammation. To protect against skin cancer, use vitamin C and SPF during the day before going outside, while retinol works best at night.

Vitamin C and AHA/BHA

AHA and BHA are members of the same family of fruit acids. Being acids, both depend on the pH level and mixing two acids is not a great idea. Hence, people with sensitive skin should use vitamin C during the day and protect it with a good SPF and AHA and BHA should be used at night.

Retinol and AHA/BHA

Using AHAs and BHAs with Retinol can be difficult due to potential skin peeling, redness, inflammation, irritation, and dryness. To prevent this, it is best to use them on alternate nights. You can also pair AHA and BHA with moisturisers and SPF.

Vitamin C and Niacinamide

Niacinamide and Vitamin C are both anti-inflammatory and antioxidant in nature, respectively. But combining them can reduce their effectiveness. Use them 3–4 minutes apart or until the skin absorbs the other products before layering.

SPF, moisturiser, and foundation

SPF, moisturiser, and foundation are all important for beauty products, but this trio is one of the most dangerous. Use each product separately and give your skin time to absorb each one. Skin needs to be covered in sunscreen and reapplied every few hours.

From now on, remember to read the ingredients on skincare products offering wide benefits.

