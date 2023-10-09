5 quintessential kitchen ingredients that you must add to your contemporary skincare routines

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK These are the best ingredients for skincare.

Indian kitchens are not just a source of delicious meals but also contain a treasure trove of ingredients that can work wonders for our skin. From turmeric to honey, these natural ingredients have been used for centuries in traditional Indian skincare routines. Not only do these ingredients have proven benefits, but they are also easily accessible and affordable, making them a popular choice for skincare among Indian women. Incorporating these kitchen ingredients into our skincare routine can help us achieve healthy, glowing skin without the use of harsh chemicals. Indian kitchens truly hold a wealth of natural skincare solutions that have stood the test of time. We have rounded up the five quintessential ingredients that have seamlessly transitioned into contemporary skincare routines - blending the ancient with the modern.

Turmeric: Turmeric or Haldi is the powerhouse of anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antioxidant properties. It also has great anti-ageing benefits and has made its way into moisturisers, facial oils, eye creams and more. In addition, turmeric has been accredited to help reduce dark spots and pigmentation - making your skin look naturally even and radiant.

Saffron: Saffron which is also known as the ‘golden spice’ is an extremely versatile ingredient and is one of nature’s most potent, antioxidant-rich elements, packed with vitamins A, B, & C - promising instant brightness and radiant skin. Another top benefit is its healing properties that help to deal with pigmentation, moisturise the skin and improve overall texture.

Honey: A timeless multipurpose ingredient that has graced skincare regimens for centuries is honey. It serves as an excellent moisturiser, making it ideal for dry skin. NIVEA Milk Delights Moisturising Honey Face Wash is enriched with the goodness of honey and milk protein and is a simple way to tackle dry and dull skin.

Milk: Milk for the face is an excellent choice for keeping your skin healthy and beautiful. With the goodness of powerful milk proteins, the magical ingredient is known to nourish your skin leaving it soft and moisturised. Apart from the deep nourishing effects of milk proteins, milk also contains Vitamin B5 which helps to fade dark spots and give a natural glow to the face.

Rose Water: Boasting antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, Rose Water is a cherished skincare gem that soothes irritated skin areas. It pampers your skin while providing a delicate cleanse, making it a perfect match for sensitive skin. One such product which combines the hydrating benefits of Rose Water and the moisturising capabilities of Milk is NIVEA Milk Delights Caring Rosewater Face Wash which leaves your skin feeling soft and supple.

These timeless ingredients are deeply rooted in both tradition and science - offering a holistic approach to skincare. Incorporating these into your daily regimen through simple yet effective products like face wash allows you to engage with them consistently.

