5 easy remedies to de-tan your face in no time

Easy remedies to de-tan your face in no time.

We always think of protecting our skin from the harsh sun; however, it is important to know that protecting our skin during monsoon is also essential. One way to prevent sun damage even during monsoons is to use sunscreen and protective clothing, but if you have already been exposed to too much sun, then you might be dealing with some facial tanning. Fortunately, there are lots of quick remedies to help you de-tan your face in no time.

Lemon Juice: Lemon juice is one of the most popular natural remedies for de-tanning the skin. It is high in vitamin C, which helps reduce melanin production and brightens the skin. You can either apply freshly squeezed lemon juice directly onto your skin or mix it with a few drops of honey for extra moisturising benefits. Leave the mixture on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

Aloe Vera: Aloe vera is an excellent ingredient for reducing tanning and brightening the skin. It contains natural plant compounds that help soothe, hydrate, and nourish the skin. To use it, mix together 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel and 1 teaspoon of honey. Apply this mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off with cold water.

Yoghurt: Yoghurt contains lactic acid, which helps exfoliate dead skin cells and reduce tanning. To use it, mix 2 tablespoons of yoghurt with 1 teaspoon of honey and massage it into your face. Leave it on for a few minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water.

Cucumber: Cucumber is a natural remedy for de-tanning the skin as its natural astringent and cooling properties help reduce inflammation and brighten the complexion. Simply mash up half a cucumber and apply it directly onto your face. Leave it on for a few minutes before rinsing off with cold water. For maximum results, you can also mix cucumber juice with one teaspoon of lemon juice and honey before applying it to your face.

Turmeric: Turmeric is an excellent natural ingredient for reducing sun tan as its anti-inflammatory properties help soothe irritated skin due to sunburns or UV exposure. To use this remedy, mix 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder with 2 teaspoons of yoghurt and a few drops of lemon juice. Apply the mixture onto your face and let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water.

