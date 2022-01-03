Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Using suncreens to cleaning makeup brushes, skincare resolution for 2022

We are going to step in the New year. After 2021, which was a very difficult year for all of us, this is the time to make some new year resolutions that we will strive to keep up with throughout the year. Be it losing some extra kilos or just following a proper Skincare routine, most of us are already planning ahead for the year. This 2022 make a routine for your skin and make sure you follow it. Morning is the best time to start taking care of your skin. Your skin is fresh from a goodnight's sleep and you should make sure to prepare it up before you begin your day.

Every day our face faces a lot of dust, sun rays, UV rays, pollution. Hence, having a proper skincare routine in the morning is of utmost importance. You can follow many tips to make your skin glow in the coming year:



● Cleanse with water - Cleansing your face with water is the first and foremost step for glowing skin. Our face needs the right amount of water so that all the dryness from the night is removed. Make sure you have already removed makeup from last night. DO NOT sleep with makeup on. It affects your skin and makes it dry.

● Use a toner - The next big step is to use a toner. Toning your face is very important. A good toner helps to remove any remaining bits of oil and dirt left behind by a cleanser. Toners prevent the skin from producing excess oil and thereby reducing the visibility of pores.

● Serum - After the toner, get ready to use a serum. Different serums are present according to the different skin issues and types. Take a few drops of the serum and warm it up by rubbing it in between your palms. Apply the serum on the skin, starting from the nose, and work your way outwards. Leave it on for 2-3 minutes to absorb into the skin.

● Always remove your makeup. It is very important to remove the makeup, no matter where you are, before you go to bed, or if you have been wearing it for a very long time. It is important that you give time to your Skin to breathe. Use a good water makeup cleanser, and remove all the layers. After it, use a face wash and then follow it up with a good moisturiser.

● Skincare routines are incomplete without the use of a moisturiser. Moisturize your skin with a dermatologist-recommended moisturizer as often as you can be based on your skin type.

● Clean the makeup brushes regularly to avoid a buildup of makeup residue and bacteria. Use a shampoo and conditioner to clean your brushes, as you do with your hair. Cleaning brushes help to smooth and even apply makeup every time.

● Don't forget to use sunscreen before you head out or even if you are inside. Wear a good sunscreen with an SPF of 40 or higher and try to avoid the sun as much as possible.

● Using a lip moisturizer would be a good idea. During the winter season, our lips tend to get really dry, because of which we sometimes develop the habit of licking our lips. This can lead to dermatitis around the mouth. In order to avoid this, even using a basic moisturizer like Vaseline would help.

● Take multivitamins and antioxidants for healthy skin. Not getting enough sun causes a dip in your vitamin D levels, so adding vitamin C and D to the supplements, in addition to omega fatty acid supplements. Avoid taking sugar and alcohol.

Inputs Provided By: Dr Nivedita Dadu (Renowned Dermatologist)