Vastu Tips: Lighting white coloured candle in north-west direction gives auspicious results. Know how

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash will talk about placing the candles in the northwest angle, that is, in the north-west direction. According to Vastu Shastra it is considered good to put white colored candles in the north-west angle, ie in the north-west direction. Actually, aerial angle is related to metal element and metal element is related to white color.

Therefore, white colored candles should be applied in the western angle, ie in the north-west direction. This results in auspicious results from that direction. You are the master of many subjects. Also, by applying white colored candles in this direction, the father also grows. The intellectual capacity of the father increases. With this you remain mentally strong.

