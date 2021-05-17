Horoscope 17 May,2021: Capricorns can get marriage proposals, know about other zodiac signs

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope May 17, 2021

Aries

Taurus

Today will be a special day for you. Today, you will start afresh to deal with problems. Talking with friends will solve many of your problems. You can get advice from your elders in terms of saving money. Today, the Aries people who work in the office will have an increased workload.

Today will be a good day. Colleagues will give support to complete office work. You will talk to a distant relative on a video call which will make your mind happy. Today will be a relief for engineers of this zodiac sign. Today will be a good day for students. You will get some good news related to the exams. Newly married people will spend some time together and understand their partner's feelings.

Gemini

Today your stalled work will be completed. You will support social work. Some new people on social media would like to join you. Today you should focus more on listening rather than speaking. With this, you can know the importance of many things. People who are poets of this zodiac will be praised for their old poems. Also, you may have to pay money even if you do not want to. There will be harmony in your relationships.

Cancer

Today will be a good day. People who do business of this zodiac will benefit today. You can talk to a multinational company. Today, the work which was postponed for many days will be done. Your sister will prove to be helpful. Today is a good day for students of this sign. You can talk to the boss on the issue of increasing income. Married life will be happy.

Leo

Today will be a busy day for you. You can make some special changes in the matters of business, but before making the change, take the advice of an experienced person. Also, small deals will be beneficial for you. Today, family matters can be a bit awkward. Therefore, keep your voice firm. You will plan to watch a movie with your siblings. Also, your mother will make you something good in lunch and feed you.

Virgo

Today your luck will be kind to you. Whatever work you want to do, it will definitely be completed. You will be recognized by your strength and prestige in society. Today you will help your brother with any work. You are going to get a lot of love from your spouse. Today people of this sign will fight back with troubles, all doors of promotion will be open for them.

Libra

Today is going to be a happy day for you. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in your family life too. Today it is a good day for you to talk to the people with whom you have already been estranged. Your inclination towards love affair will be more than the other day. Sweetness will come in relationships with your elder brother. All your problems will be solved.

Scorpio

Today new ideas will come in your mind. In the coming few days, you can plan big work. Also, it will not take much time to think and understand for a particular work. Today is going to be better for students of this sign than other days. Today, you will focus on your studies and writing. Today is going to be a normal day for businessmen. You need to take care of your health.

Sagittarius

Today will be your normal day. Students of this sign will have to take help from their father in connection with their studies. The family atmosphere will be pleasant. Play a game at home with the children. Today, you can express your love while talking to your friend. Some people of the family will help in completing some work, this can increase mutual coordination. Do not trust anyone blindly today.

Capricorn

Today your day is going to be much better than before. It will be a very good day for the employed people, their workload will be reduced. Do not forget to take the opinion of your elders before doing any big task. Unmarried people of this sign can also get a marriage offer today. You stay away from relatives, their wrong advice can distract you from your path of progress.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a very important day for you. People of this zodiac can start any big scheme today for which they will definitely get benefit in the future. Today, your financial situation will be stronger than before. Today your mood will deteriorate due to some stranger because of which you will feel stressed. Today, you can make a good dish for your spouse to celebrate.

Pisces

Today will be beneficial. Your friends will help you in your stalled work. Your enemies will keep their distance from you. Avoid lending money today. Students of this zodiac should not argue with anyone today. It will be better to keep your attitude towards studies. Your sharp intelligence can cause you to have problems. Today you should be careful about your health as well as take care of your food.