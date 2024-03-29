Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward each on two wanted accused

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel stand guard at the Rameshwaram cafe blast site, in Bengaluru. (File photo)

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday declared a reward of Rs 10 lakhs each against two wanted accused Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa and Mussavir Hussain Shazib involved in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, in Bengaluru on March 1.

The agency requested the general public for information on Mussavir Hussain Shazib alias Shazeb and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa alias Abdul Matheen Taha wanted in the case, according to a post on X.

NIA announces reward of Rs 10 lakhs each against two wanted accused in Bengaluru's The Rameshwaram Cafe blast.

In a major breakthrough, the NIA had on Wednesday arrested Muzammil Shareef, a key conspirator in the blast case.

NIA announces reward of Rs 10 lakhs each against two wanted accused in Bengaluru's The Rameshwaram Cafe blast.

NIA investigations have revealed that Muzammil Shareef had extended logistic support to the two wanted accused in the case, involving an IED explosion at the cafe located at ITPL Road, Brookefield, Bengaluru, on March 1.

On Thursday, the anti-terror agency detained two more suspects in connection with the blast case, sources said.

The accused were picked up from Bengaluru. Sources said the accused were suspected to be in touch with the bomber and the detained persons were associated with banned Al-Hind Trust.

Several people were injured in the blast.

With inputs from PTI, IANS

