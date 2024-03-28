Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA arrests key conspirator following massive raids across multiple locations

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational image

Rameshwaram Café blast case: National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Thursday that the probe agency arrested a key conspirator following massive raids across multiple locations in three states.

"Muzammil Shareef was picked up and placed in custody as a co-conspirator after NIA teams cracked down at 18 locations, including 12 in Karnataka, 5 in Tamil Nadu and one in Uttar Pradesh. NIA investigations have revealed that Shareef had extended logistic support to the other two identified accused in the case...Various digital devices were seized during the searches, along with cash," the Central probe agency said in a statement.

NIA, which took over the case on March 3, had earlier identified the main accused, Mussavir Shazeeb Hussain, who had carried out the blast. It had also identified another conspirator, Abdul Matheen Taha, who is also wanted by the agency in other cases. Both the men are on the run. The investigations revealed that Muzammil Shareef had extended logistic support to the other two identified accused in the case, involving an IED explosion at the Café located at ITPL road, Brookefield, Bengaluru, on March 1. Several customers and hotel staff members were injured, some of them grievously, in the blast, which caused extensive damage to the property.



Raids were conducted today at the houses of all three accused, as well as the residential premises and shops of other suspects. Various digital devices were seized during the searches, along with cash, the press release read.



Efforts are on to nab the absconding accused and unearth the larger conspiracy behind the blast, it added.

