UPSC CDS 2 2022 Marks out at upsc.gov.in, check roll number wise scores of recommended candidates

UPSC CDS 2 2022 Marks: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of recommended candidates for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022. Candidates who qualified for the UPSC CDS 2 2022 may download their marks from upsc.gov.in, which is the UPSC's official website.

The commission conducted the written exam for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022 on September 9, 2022, at various exam centres across the country. The results for the same were uploaded on July 4, 2023. Candidates can download their marks followed by the easy steps given below.

UPSC CDS 2 2022 Marks: How to download?

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC CDS 2 2022 Marks' It will take you to a PDF containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates along with their marks Candidates can download UPSC CDS 2 2022 Marks and save it for future reference

A total of 302 candidates have been recommended for admission to the 155th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 214 F(P) Course. The results were declared based on the performance of the candidates in the exam held in

September 2022 and SSB interviews. Candidates can directly access UPSC CDS 2 2022 marks download link by clicking on the above link.