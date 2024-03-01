PPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 300 Posts, check how to apply, fee and more

Follow us on Image Source : PPSC PPSC Veterinary Officer Online Form 2024 available on ppsc.gov.in

PPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2024: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has started the application process for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Officer (Group-A) post in the Department of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development, Government of Punjab. The last date for submission of application form is March 28. The online application forms are available at PPSC's website, ppsc.gov.in.

A total of 300 vacancies for the post of Veterinary Officer will be recruited in the Department of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development, Government of Punjab. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written test and interview. The schedule for the written exam will be communicated in due course of the time. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility, how to apply, application fee and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have passed a Bachelor`s Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry from a university recognized by the Veterinary Council of India; and

should be registered with the Punjab Veterinary Council. The candidate should have also passed the class 10th exam with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent exam in the Punjabi language.

Age Limit - Candidates should not be below the age of 18 years and above the age of 37 years as of January 1, 2024. Up to 45 years of relaxation will be provided to Punjab government employees, the employees of its boards/corporations/commissions and authorities, and all state central government employees. For more details, check the official notification PDF

How to apply?

Candidates can submit applications by accessing the official website of the commission, ppsc.gov.in. No other mode of application will be accepted. The online applications will be accepted till March 23.

Application Fee

Ex-Serviceman, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) of Punjab State only - Rs. 500/-

Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only - Rs. 750/-

All Other Categories- Rs. 1500/-

Direct link to apply online

