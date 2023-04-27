MP TET Admit Card 2023 for Middle, Primary School Exam OUT at esb.mp.gov.in; Download link here

Follow us on Image Source : INIDA TV MP TET Admit Card 2023 Released

MP TET Admit Card 2023: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has issued the admit card for Middle and Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test (MP TET) 2023. Aspirants can download their MP TET admit card 2023 online from the official website-- esb.mp.gov.in using their application number and date of birth.

MP TET admit card is an important document to carry on exam day as it enables candidates to enter in the examination centre. Along with the admit card, candidates should also carry a valid photo ID proof. The candidates will not be allowed to enter in the examination centre after the reporting time mentioned on the MPPEB TET admit card.

MP TET 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

The MPTET exam for Middle and Primary School is scheduled to be held between May 2 to May 19, 2023. Candidates are allowed to enter the examination hall only after completing the biometric process. MPPEB has allowed candidates to carry MP TET Admit Card and original photo ID in the examination hall. Other things are strictly prohibited. Candidates should avoid carrying any kind of electronic devices and gadgets including calculators, beepers, pagers, mobile, cell, phones or any other devices.

Direct Link: MP TET Admit Card 2023

MP TET Admit Card 2023: How to download?

Candidates can download the Madhya Pradesh TET Admit Card 2023 from the official website using the following steps.

Go to the MPPEB official website at esb.mp.gov.

Click on the link that reads 'Middle and Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test Admit Card 2023', on the homepage.

Now, you need to enter your credentials such as application number, date of birth, etc.

MP TET Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download MP TET Admit Card 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference.

