Haryana CET main 2023 phase 2 fresh exam date out on hssc.gov.in, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Haryana CET main 2023 phase 2 fresh exam date announced

Haryana CET main phase 2 exam new date: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has revised Common Eligibility Test (CET) mains exam date. All those who applied for written examination (OMR Based) of Group No. 56 against Advt. No. 03/2023 scheduled on 05.08.2023 can check the notice on the official website of HSSC.

Earlier, the commission had postponed the exam with just a few hours before the commencement of the exam. According to the notice, the exam which was postponed on August 5, will now be conducted on August 7.

The official notice reads, 'It is hereby informed that above mentioned exam which was scheduled on 05.08.2023 (Saturday) and later on postponed vide Postponement Notice dated 04.08.2023, has now been re-scheduled to be conducted on 07.08.2023 (Monday). The other terms & conditions of Notice dated 24.07.2023 will remain the same and may be read as part of this notice.

ALSO READ | HSSC CET mains admit card 2023 released at hssc.gov.in, check how to download

Haryana CET main phase 2 exam new schedule

According to the official scheuld, the Common Eligibility Test (CET) mains exam will be conducted on August 7 from 10:30 A.M to 12:15 P.M. All those who are appearing in the exam are required to report between 08:30 A.M. to 09:30 A.M. No entry will be given after 09:30 A.M. Candidates have been advised to reach at the exam centre before the commencement of the exam along with their admit cards. Candidates who have yet not downloaded their admit cards, can do so from the official website of HSSC.

Haryana CET Recruitment 2023: Overview

The commission will recruit a total of 38,000 Group C positions in the state through Common Eligibility Test (CET). The prelims exam for CET 2023 were conducted on 5th November & 6th November 2022 and the results were announced on January 10. The provisional answer keys were released on December 7, 2023.