Bihar Police Constable admit card 2023 OUT at csbc.bih.nic.in, Check CSBC Police Constable exam schedule

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023, CSBS Police Constable Admit Card 2023: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the admit cards for recruitment to the various posts of Police Constable. Candidates who applied for the Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination, 2023 against the advertisement number 01/2023 can download their call letters using their roll number, date of birth, and other details.

The link to the Bihar Police Constable admit card 2023 can be accessed directly by scrolling down. Candidates can also follow the easy steps given below to download their call letters.

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023: How to Download

1. Visit the official website of CSBC, csbc.bih.nic.in

2. Click on the notification link that reads, 'Click on this Link to download e-Admit Cards' under Bihar Police tab

3. It will redirect you to the new window

4. Now, you need to enter your registration ID/mobile number, date of birth, captcha and click on the submit button

5. Bihar Police admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

6. Download Bihar Police admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2023 Date

According to the official schedule, the exams will be conducted on October 1, 7 and 15. The exam will be conducted in two shifts - Morning (10 am to 12 pm) and Afternoon (3 pm to 5pm). The candidates can check exact schedule on their admit cards.

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2023 instructions

Candidates appearing in the exam are required to carry any photo identity such as voters card, passport, driving license, pan card or Aadhaar card along with their call letters on the day of exam. If the photo is not visible on the admit cards, they need to carry two passport size photograph along with the call letter on the day of exam.

Those who fail to download their Bihar Police admit card 2023 before September 26 and 27 between 10 am to 5 pm, they will need to get a duplicate admit card from the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), 5 Harding Road, Near Saptmurti (Shaheed Smarak), Patna – 800 001 (Bihar). They will also carry printout of the application form on the day exam.