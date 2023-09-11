Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Download link accessible from midnight, get here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Download

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will issue the admit card for Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination, 2023 at midnight 12 AM. The Bihar Police Constable admit card will be hosted on the official website-- csbc.bih.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets using their application number and password.

CSBC will conduct the written exam for Bihar Police Constable recruitment 2023 on October 1, 7 and 15, 2023. The examination will be held in two shifts. Candidates must verify the details mentioned in the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023 soon after downloading it. In case of any grievances, candidates must reach the examination authorities for rectification.

The CSBC Constable admit card will consist of details including candidate's application number, name, roll number, photo, signature, shift timing, exam date, centre address and exam day instructions. Candidates are advised to visit the exam centre ahead of the exam date to avoid any last minute hiccups.

How to Download CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023

Go to the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the 'CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023' link

On the next window key in the required information and submit.

The CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023 PDF will appear on the screen

Download the hall ticket and print a copy for future use.

Direct Link: CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023