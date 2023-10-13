AIIMS NORCET Result 2023 OUT at aiimsexams.ac.in, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK AIIMS NORCET Result 2023 download link is available at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS NORCET Result 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences has announced the results of the nursing officer recruitment common eligibility test (NORCET-5), stage two. All those who appeared in the NORCET 2023 exam can download the Roll Number wise list of Provisionally Qualified Candidates from the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in.

The online CBT nursing officer recruitment common eligibility test (NORCET-5), stage two was conducted on October 7, 2023. All those candidates including those who have not qualified have been awarded a score based on their performance in NORCET-5 can check their results at aiimsexams.ac.in.

How to download AIIMS NORCET 2023 results?

Visit the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on the 'AIIMS NORCET 2023 result' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to a new PDF where you can check your roll numbers

Download AIIMS NORCET Result 2023 and save it for future reference

AIIMS NORCET 2023 results: Cut Off

Along with the results, the institute has shared a category-wise cut-off percentage of qualified candidates according to the pattern and scheme of the exam. The cut-off percentage of qualified candidates is as follows.

UR/EWS - 50.000%

OBC - 45.000%

SC/ST - 40.000%

UR-PWBD - 46.000%

EWS-PWBD - 47.333%

OBC-PWBD - 40.000%

SC-PWBD - 35.000%

ST-PWBD - 47.000%

AIIMS NORCET 2023 results: What's next?

The final selection from all qualified candidates in the Stage II Examination will be made by online allocation. On the basis of rank, choices and preference of Institute/Hospital which was provided by all qualified candidates. Seat allocation will be notified on the website www.aiimsexams.ac.in on short notice. All candidates are required to be ready with original documents as per eligibility criteria.