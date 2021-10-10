UGC NET 2021: Exam postponed, check important details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The UGC NET 2021 examination has been postponed once again as the exam dates clashed with other significant examinations.

UGC NET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again postponed the University Grant Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2021 examination. The examination was previously scheduled to be held between October 17 to October 25. Now, the revised exam dates will be notified soon at the official website of UGC-- ugcnet.nta.nic.in, however, it is likely to begin from October 20.

The decision to postpone the exam was taken by NTA after receiving multiple requests from aspirants as the dates clashed with other significant exams. The dates of the UGC NET 2021 exam for December 2020 and June 2021 cycles will be announced by the agency in a day or two.

UGC NET admit card is also likely to release after the revised exam dates are released. Candidates are advised to keep their registration number, date of birth and other details ready to download the admit card.

UGC NET 2021 exam date: Postponement notice

The official notice on UGC NET Exam Date 2021 postponement reads, “Several requests have been received from candidates regarding the clash with some other national level examinations. Hence NTA has decided to postpone the UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles to subsequent dates, which will be announced shortly.” The notice was released on Saturday (October 9).

Candidates are advised to keep a regular check at the official website of UGC NET.

