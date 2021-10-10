Sunday, October 10, 2021
     
UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 today: 10 lakh aspirants to appear for exam. Important guidelines to follow | LIVE

UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 is being conducted today. The first shift of the exam has already been started. Candidates can check important details at the official website of UPSC-- upsc.gov.in. 

New Delhi Published on: October 10, 2021 10:39 IST
UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 is being conducted today. The first shift of the exam has already been started from 9:30 am. Candidates can check important details at the official website of UPSC-- upsc.gov.in. 

UPSC CSE Prelims 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the Civil Services Exam (CSE) Prelims 2021 on Sunday (October 10). The UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 is being held in two shifts 9:30 am to 11:30 am and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm at across 77 cities. The first shift of the IAS examination has already been started. The UPSC CSE 2021 is being conducted to fill a total of 712 vacancies and as many as 10 lakh candidates have applied to appear for the exam.  

Candidates who are going to appear in the second shift (2:30 pm to 4:30 pm) and have not downloaded the admit card are advised to visit the official website of UPSC-- upsc.gov.in to download the admit card. Candidates can also click here to directly download the UPSC CSE Prelims admit card 2021. 

  • Oct 10, 2021 11:10 AM (IST) Posted by Kajari Goswami

    UPSC CSE Prelims 2021: Duration, dates

    The overall duration of the UPSC prelims exam is 4 hours, with each paper being 2 hours. The UPSC prelims paper 2 will start at 2:30 pm and will end at 4:30 pm. As per the revised dates of the UPSC CSE, the mains exam will be held on January 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2022.

  • Oct 10, 2021 10:45 AM (IST) Posted by Kajari Goswami

    UPSC CSE Prelims 2021: Guidelines

    1. Candidates can use only a black ballpoint pen to mark their answers. Answers marked with any other pen or pencil will not be evaluated. 
    2. Do not carry any electronic gadgets like smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, Bluetooth to the examination centre. 
    3. No additional paper-- blank or in written can be carried by the candidates.
    4. Aspirants can carry only an analogue watch to keep track of timing. 
    5. Wearing a mask during the examination is mandatory for the candidates.
    6. Candidates can carry their own hand sanitiser and are expected to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols. 
