UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 today: 10 lakh aspirants to appear for exam. Important guidelines to follow | LIVE

UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 is being conducted today. The first shift of the exam has already been started from 9:30 am. Candidates can check important details at the official website of UPSC-- upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the Civil Services Exam (CSE) Prelims 2021 on Sunday (October 10). The UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 is being held in two shifts 9:30 am to 11:30 am and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm at across 77 cities. The first shift of the IAS examination has already been started. The UPSC CSE 2021 is being conducted to fill a total of 712 vacancies and as many as 10 lakh candidates have applied to appear for the exam.

Candidates who are going to appear in the second shift (2:30 pm to 4:30 pm) and have not downloaded the admit card are advised to visit the official website of UPSC-- upsc.gov.in to download the admit card. Candidates can also click here to directly download the UPSC CSE Prelims admit card 2021.

