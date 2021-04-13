Tuesday, April 13, 2021
     
JK Bank PO final result 2021 released, check direct link

The selected candidates have to serve the bank for a minimum period of two years and have to sign a bond value of Rs 2 lakh at the time of joining

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 13, 2021 16:32 IST
JK Bank PO final result 2021 available at jkbank.com
JK Bank PO final result 2021 available at jkbank.com

JK Bank PO final result 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Bank has released the final results of the probationary officers recruitment exam. The candidates appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- jkbank.com

The result will be available to download till April 20. “Pursuant to notification no-  JKB/HRD/Rectt/2020-27 and 28 dated 01-06-2020, the result for the post of probationary offficers has been made available on Banks website @ https://www.jkbank.com under careers link by IBPS Mumbai." 

JK Bank PO final result 2021: How to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website-  jkbank.com

Step 2: Click on PO final result 2021 link 

Step 3: Enter result login credentials 

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference. 

The selected candidates have to serve the bank for a minimum period of two years and have to sign a bond value of Rs 2 lakh at the time of joining. The candidates after completing the probation period of two years will be assigned the post of Junior Management Grade, scale- I. 

