HSSC Recruitment 2019: Apply online for 755 posts. Check list of vacancies, eligibility, important dates

HSSC Recruitment 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has invited applications for as many as 755 posts. Those interested can apply online by September 10, 2019 on official website www.hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Recruitment 2019: Important dates

The recruitment for Haryana Staff Selection Commission/HSSC Recruitment 2019 has begun. Online applications will be accepted from August 26 till September 10.

HSSC Recruitment 2019: List of vacancies (755)

Senior Account Clerk: 23

Draftsman Planning: 01

Accounts Clerk: 22

Sub Divisional Clerk: 49

Chargeman Mechanical: 38

Blacksmith: 02

Supervisor: 18

Welder: 05

Turner: 07

Mason: 19

Artificer: 10

Fitter: 11

Earth Work Mistry: 06

Electrician: 28

Plumber: 02

Operator: 284

Assistant Revenue clerk: 50

Zilledar: 23

Draftsman(Civil): 19

Junior Draftsman (Architect Wing): 02

Tracer: 01

Assistant Draughtsman: 14

Assistant Manager (Estate): 08

Assistant Accountant: 07

Assistant Programmer: 01

Tubewell Operator: 20

Pipe Fitter: 01

Legal Assistant: 09

Assistant Manager (Electrical): 06

Assistant Manager (Utility): 03

Assistant Manager (IA): 36

Tracer: 02

Assistant: 28

HSSC Recruitment 2019: Eligibility, education qualification for recruitment to Haryana Staff Selection Commission

Assistant Programmer: Graduate degree, one year diploma in Compyer Application from any recognised University/Institute.

Assistant Accountant: B. Com degree, minimum 5 years experience in handling Accounts in Public Limited Company/Industrial Undertaking/Bank, OR, M.Com with minimum 2 years working experience.

Assistant Manager (Estate): Graduate degree in any discipline, law graduate with at least 2 years experience

Assistant Manager (Utility): 3 years diploma in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering with minimum 3 years experience

HSSC Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit official HSSC website - hssc.gov.in - for HSSC Recruitment 2019

Step 2: Click on the official notification to apply

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Submit the form to apply online for HSSC Recruitment 2019.