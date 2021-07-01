DSSSB TGT recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 5,807 teaching posts, application process to end soon

DSSSB TGT recruitment 2021: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB has notified for the teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher posts. There are in total 5,807 vacancies, and the candidates can apply through the website- dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The application process will be concluded on July 3.
The candidates will be selected on the basis of tier one/ tier two exam and skill test. The exam will be held in both Hindi and English except for the language papers.
Eligibility criteria: The candidates need to attain a minimum eligibility criteria post wise as per the recruitment criteria. They can refer to the official notification for details.
Application fees: The candidates have to pay Rs 100, the women, reserved category candidates are exempted from paying application fees.
DSSSB recruitment 2021: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the application process link
Step 3: Fill the application form with details
Step 4: Upload images, relevant documents
Step 5: Make payment
Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference.
For details on the recruitment process, candidates can check the website- dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
READ MORE | Indian Army to hold recruitment rally in Andhra Pradesh from July 15