Thursday, July 01, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. DSSSB TGT recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 5,807 teaching posts, application process to end soon

DSSSB TGT recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 5,807 teaching posts, application process to end soon

There are in total 5,807 vacancies, and the candidates can apply through the website- dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The application process will be concluded on July 3

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 01, 2021 18:59 IST
DSSSB TGT recruitment 2021
Image Source : FILE

Application process will be concluded on July 3 

DSSSB TGT recruitment 2021: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB has notified for the teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher posts. There are in total 5,807 vacancies, and the candidates can apply through the website- dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The application process will be concluded on July 3. 

The candidates will be selected on the basis of tier one/ tier two exam and skill test. The exam will be held in both Hindi and English except for the language papers.  

Eligibility criteria: The candidates need to attain a minimum eligibility criteria post wise as per the recruitment criteria. They can refer to the official notification for details.  

Application fees: The candidates have to pay Rs 100, the women, reserved category candidates are exempted from paying application fees.  

DSSSB recruitment 2021: How to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the application process link 

Step 3: Fill the application form with details 

Step 4: Upload images, relevant documents 

Step 5: Make payment 

Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference. 

For details on the recruitment process, candidates can check the website- dsssb.delhi.gov.in

READ MORE | Indian Army to hold recruitment rally in Andhra Pradesh from July 15  

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X