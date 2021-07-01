Indian Army to hold recruitment rally in Andhra Pradesh from July 15

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE Indian Army recruitment rally will be held from July 15

Indian Army recruitment rally 2021: Indian Army has notified that the recruitment rally in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh will be conducted from July 15. The admit card of the registered candidates will be available online- joinindianarmy.nic.in after July 1.

According to Indian Army, "Army Recruitment Rally under the aegis of Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Chennai will now be conducted by Army Recruiting Office, Guntur from 15 Jul 2021 to 30 July 2021 at Brahmananda Reddy (BR) Stadium, Guntur to enrol eligible candidates from Guntur, Prakasam, Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, Nellore, and Chittoor in Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Nursing Assistant or Nursing Assistant Veterinary, Soldier Clerk / Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Tradesman categories."

The candidates who will participate in the recruitment rally have to follow all Covid-19 safety protocols, carrying masks, gloves and hand sanitisers.

Educational Qualification for the Soldier GD is Matriculation/SSC with 33 per cent in each subject and 45 per cent aggregate, for Soldier Tradesman (10th Standard) is 'Passed 10th Standard (33 per cent)' and that for Soldier Tradesman (8th Std) is 'Passed 8th standard'. For details on post wise educational qualification, please check the official notice.

The maximum age limit for the candidates to participate in the army recruitment rally is 23 years. The age limit of the candidates will vary as per post.

The recruitment rally will be held for various positions in Indian Army.

