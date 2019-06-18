Air India Recruitment 2019: Air India invites job applications for over 200 posts. Check vacancies, interview dates

Image Source : PTI Vacancies open with Air India

The Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) has issued a notification inviting candidates for the posts of customer agent, duty officer and other posts. The candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in the interview round. The walk-in interview will start from June 24, 2019.

The AIATSL will engage candidates on an immediate basis.

Candidates should note that the Indian nationals who meet the requirements for various post for ground duties at various stations will be hired on a contract basis, for a period of three years.

The contract period may be renewed, subject to the performance of the candidate and the requirement of the company.

Air India Recruitment 2019: Vacancies

Customer Agent: 111

Duty Manager Terminal: 6

Duty Officer: 10

Jr. Executive - Human Resource/Administration: 11

Assistant -Human Resource/Administration: 6

Data Analyst: 2

Handyman: 100

Officer Human Resource/Administration: 1

Jr Executive - Human Resource/Administration: 1

Air India Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who wish to apply for various posts with Air India should check the below-mentioned eligibility criteria.

Customer Agent: Graduate from a recognised university under 10+2+3 pattern with knowledge of basic Computer operations. Preference will be given to candidates having Diploma in IATA-UFTA or IATA-FIATAA or IATA-DGR or IATA-CARGOOR Candidates having the relevant experience in Airline.

Assistant-Human Resource/ Administration: Graduate from a recognised university under 10+2+3 pattern with 2 years experience or more in HR/Admin Functions and IR / Legal. Well conversant with MS-Office Operation. Proficiency in statutory compliances.

Data Analyst: Graduate in Economics from a recognised university under 10+2+3 pattern with 1year Experience or more with knowledge of Analytical skills in SAS (Base Advanced or MS-Excel).

Air India Recruitment 2019: Selection procedure

For the post of Customer Agent

(a) Screening

(b) The company at its discretion may introduce Group Discussion depending upon the response. The selection procedure will be on the same day as for the walk-in date or on the subsequent day(s). The outstation candidates are advised to make their own arrangement of lodging and boarding at their own cost, if required. Higher Emoluments may be given to the candidates commensurate with their relevant experience in the airline.

For the post of Handyman

(a) Screening

(b) The selection procedure will be on the same day as for the walk-in date or on the subsequent day(s). The outstation candidates are advised to make their own arrangement of lodging and boarding at their own cost, if required.

Other posts:

Screening/Personal Interview

The company at its discretion may introduce the selection stage of Group Discussion depending on the response.

The selection procedure will be on the same day as for the walk-in date or on the subsequent day(s). The outstation candidates are advised to make their own arrangement of lodging and boarding at their own cost, if required.

Air India Recruitment 2019: Interview

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria are required to appear for a walk-in interview, along with their application form, duly filled-in copies of the testimonials/certificates.

Air India Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-interview dates

Customer Agent: June 24

Duty Manager Terminal: June 25

Duty Officer: June 25

Jr. Executive - Human Resource / Administration: June 26

Assistant -Human Resource / Administration: June 26

Data Analyst: June 27

Handyman: June 28

Officer Human Resource / Administration: July 6

Jr. Executive - Human Resource / Administration: July 6, 2019.

Air India Recruitment 2019: Fee details

Candidates who wish to apply for any post with Air India need to pay a non-refundable amount of Rs 500. The amount should be transferred by means of a demand draft, in favour of "AIR INDIA AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES LTD.", payable at Mumbai. No fee is to be paid by ex-servicemen/candidates belonging to SC/ST communities.