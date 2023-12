Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

The body of an Indian Army captain was found hanging off the ceiling of a room at a camp on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city, officials said on Monday (December 11). The incident occurred at Army's Sharifabad camp.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death, the officials said.

Further information into the matter is awaited.

