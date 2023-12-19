Yearender 2023: Pneumonia to sudden attacks; diseases that made news this year

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Yearender 2023: Diseases that made news this year

Every year brings special achievements as well as disappointments for everyone. 2023 brought big achievements for India related to army, space, science, medical, and parliamentary world. The year might be at its last stage but this year also brought big disappointments too. Be it the World Cup loss to several lives lost due to sudden heart attacks and other diseases, the year 2023 also gave several scars. Along with Corona and pneumonia, several other infectious diseases troubled people, this year. Let's have a look at diseases that made it to the news in 2023.

Pneumonia cases raised concerns

The rapid increase in cases of pneumonia especially among children raised concerns for experts this year. Seeing the increasing cases of mysterious pneumonia in China, the USA, and many parts of the world, there is an outcry everywhere. This mysterious disease is making children its victims. Due to this virus, children are experiencing symptoms like cough, fever, difficulty in breathing, lung infection, etc. Seeing the increasing cases in the neighboring country China, there is fear in the minds of people in India too.

Cases of sudden heart attacks

From former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen to South Indian actor Punneth Rajkumar, several Indian celebrities were hit by sudden cardiac arrests. However, not everyone was lucky enough to survive it. For the unversed, Indians are at a higher risk of developing coronary artery disease our arteries are slightly smaller. Moreover, Indians have additional risk factors like poor eating habits, smoking, fast and canned foods, tobacco use, high stress, excessive alcohol consumption, and lack of exercise.

The increase in work-from-home culture after COVID-19 in India is also an important reason for this. He said that Covid has changed our working habits a lot, due to which our lifestyle has also changed. This change is proving to be very harmful to our hearts. Along with this, many researches have also revealed the connection between COVID-19 and heart-related problems. Also, this connection is visible in younger people. In such a situation, to avoid this, medical examination, blood test, echo scan treadmill test, etc. are good options.

The threat of Coronavirus

The global health threat of coronavirus remains a serious threat to scientists, with health experts alerting about the risks of its new variants. According to media reports, the two new variants of Omicron, Aeris, and Pirola, have been the most reported cases in recent months, due to which the risk of infection is increasing. Amidst the ongoing threat of Corona, health experts have been alerted about the danger of a new viral infection similar to this one. The impact of the Corona epidemic that has been going on across the world since the end of 2019 will continue to be seen in the year 2024. Moreover, the WHO declared the epidemic an international global emergency in January 2020.

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a virus that typically causes symptoms similar to the common cold. It often causes upper respiratory infections, but sometimes its infection can cause lower respiratory tract diseases like pneumonia and asthma. HMPV infection may also increase the risk for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In most cases, the risk of getting infected with this virus is seen to be higher in children below 5 years of age. Health experts have also stated that its symptoms are similar to those of Corona.

Tomato fever cases seen in children

This disease is a type of viral flu which mostly occurs in children. According to the report, tomato-like rashes appear on the body of children suffering from this disease. Skin irritation starts. The mouth becomes dry and there is no thirst. Due to the lack of water in the body makes this disease more serious. Apart from all this, high fever, body aches, joint pain, and mouth ulcers are also symptoms. Tomato fever's basic symptoms are discoloration of hands, knees, and hips.

Apart from these diseases, dengue, and mosquito-borne diseases like Zika and Chikungunya also remained on the radar. Climatic factors and urbanization contributed to the continued spread of these diseases. Let us tell you, in both these diseases a person complains of high fever and headache. In some cases, it damages the nervous system.

