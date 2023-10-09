World Mental Health Day 2023: Know the importance of nutrition for mental well-being

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know why nutrition is so important for mental well-being.

The field of nutrition is gaining significant attention due to the introduction of modern medications, including antibiotics and psychotropics, as well as advancements in medicine and surgery. These breakthroughs have instilled hope that effective control over all diseases is possible. In addition, there is a growing trend among psychiatrists to prioritise overall well-being rather than solely relying on psychotropics or symptom cessation.

Nutrition and Mental Health

Dr Samant Darshi - Consultant psychiatrist at Yatharth Super speciality Hospitals and Medical Director at Psymate Noida has explained how our food choices have a direct impact on our mood, behaviour, and cognition. Extensive research suggests that the food we consume influences our mental functions through various interconnected frameworks. There are at least 10 common frameworks that explain the complex interactions between our diet and the functions of our mind.

Know the brain function of major nutrients

Carbohydrates provide glucose, which is the preferred source of energy for erythrocytes and neurons. Additionally, carbohydrates induce insulin release, which helps blood glucose enter cells. As insulin levels rise, more amino acids like tryptophan can cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB), affecting the levels of neurotransmitters. Fat makes up 35% of nervous system tissue and consists of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) such as EPA and DHA. EPA and DHA form phospholipids in brain cell membranes. Proteins provide amino acids, which are precursors for neurotransmitters.

Vitamins play a crucial role in facilitating neurotransmission and neuromodulation. Vitamin B1 acts as a coenzyme in the synthesis of acetylcholine (Ach), gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), and glutamate. It can also mimic the action of Ach. Vitamin B3, specifically NADH, increases the activity of tyrosine hydroxylase, leading to dopamine production. It is also involved in the synthesis of serotonin. Vitamin B6 is essential for the synthesis of 5-HT, DA, NE, E, histamine, and GABA. Vitamin B9 serves as a cofactor for enzymes that convert tryptophan to 5-HT and tyrosine to NE. It is also involved in the synthesis of dopamine and helps in the formation of compounds related to brain energy metabolism. Vitamin B12 is responsible for the synthesis of monoamine neurotransmitters and maintaining the myelin sheath for nerve conduction. It also functions in folate metabolism. Vitamin C acts as an antioxidant and a neuromodulator, as well as an enzyme cofactor in the synthesis of norepinephrine (NE) and dopamine (DA). Vitamin A, specifically retinoids, influences hormone pathways that can cause mood elevation and depression.

Lastly, vitamin D affects cholinergic activity. Vitamin E, as an antioxidant, may help prevent the accumulation of brain amyloid beta peptides, which is relevant in Alzheimer's disease. Pantothenic acid plays a role in the production of blood cells, hormones, and nerve regulators. It is also necessary for the uptake of AA and Ach, and it facilitates changes to coenzyme A, which helps convert macronutrients to energy. Vitamin K is involved in the development of the nervous system and affects calcium regulation in the brain through osteocalcin. Choline plays a role in the structural integrity of cell membranes, cell signalling, and nerve impulse transmission. It is a major source of methyl groups in methylation reactions. Calcium serves as an important intracellular messenger and acts as a cofactor for enzymes, as well as facilitating the release of neurotransmitters. Copper modulates NMDA receptor activity, while chlorine helps revert brain cells to a resting state. Chromium is involved in glucose and lipid homeostasis, and iron acts as a cofactor for the production of ATP and haemoglobin formation, ensuring sufficient oxygen in the brain for oxidative metabolism. Iron also functions in an enzyme system involved in the production of neurotransmitters like 5-HT, NE, E, and DA.

Magnesium functions as a coenzyme; furthermore, it plays important roles in the metabolism of carbohydrates and fats, as well as in the synthesis of nucleic acids and proteins. Additionally, it is crucial for the active transport of ions across cell membranes and cell signalling. Sodium, on the other hand, utilizes voltage-gated channels to allow its entry into brain cells. As for potassium, it regulates neuronal signalling, and cell volume, and protects neurons under metabolic stress. It also plays a role in energy metabolism. Selenium maintains the integrity of cell membranes and acts as an antioxidant. Manganese deficiency leads to a decrease in catecholaminergic activity in the brain. Phosphate helps with membrane potential and has a role in energy metabolism. Zinc, on the other hand, is involved in protein synthesis and the regulation of gene expression. It serves in both neurons and glial cells, with certain zinc-enriched regions, such as the hippocampus, being particularly responsive to dietary zinc deprivation, which can cause learning impairment and olfactory dysfunction. Lastly, vanadium inhibits sodium-potassium ATPase pump activity.

Nutrients commonly associated with mental health include polyunsaturated fatty acids, particularly omega-3 types, as well as minerals such as zinc, magnesium, selenium, copper, and iron. Additionally, B vitamins, including folate, vitamin B6, and vitamin B12, as well as antioxidant vitamins like C and E, play a role in mental health. These nutrients, along with bioactive substances found in foods, are readily available in healthy diets. Dark green leafy and orange-coloured vegetables, as well as whole grains, are rich sources of these nutrients.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the field of nutrition and its relationship with medicine and mental health is an area of growing interest and importance. The impact of our food choices on our mood, behaviour, and cognition is well-documented, with various frameworks explaining the complex interactions between diet and mental function. Major nutrients such as carbohydrates, fats, proteins, and vitamins all play crucial roles in brain function, neurotransmitter synthesis, and neuromodulation. Additionally, minerals like zinc, magnesium, selenium, copper, and iron, along with omega-3 fatty acids and B vitamins, have been associated with mental health. These nutrients are readily available in healthy diets that include dark green leafy and orange-coloured vegetables, whole grains, and other nutrient-rich foods. Understanding and prioritizing the role of nutrition in medicine and mental health can have significant implications for overall well-being and disease control.

