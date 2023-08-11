Friday, August 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Health
  4. Why taking lunch late is bad for your health? Here's what Rijuta Diwekar said

Why taking lunch late is bad for your health? Here's what Rijuta Diwekar said

Scroll down to know the disadvantages of having late lunch from the popular nutritionist Rijuta Diwekar.

Aseem Sharma Written By: Aseem Sharma New Delhi Published on: August 11, 2023 22:23 IST
late lunch side effects
Image Source : KAMRANAYDINOV ON FREEPIK Disadvantages of late lunch

Nowadays, when people wish to take care of their health, they forgot a few small but important things in their daily routine which can have side effects on their bodies. For instance, if one starts eating on time then you can avoid many stomach-related problems. Here we are going to tell you the disadvantages of late lunch. Let us know what are the disadvantages of having late lunch, told by the favorite nutritionist of Bollywood celebs, Rijuta Diwekar.

Disadvantages of late lunch

Acidity

If you do not have lunch between 11 am to 1 pm i.e. at the right time of lunch, then you may have an acidity problem in the stomach. Rijuta Diwekar says that not having lunch on time can also lead to many other digestive problems. In such a situation, if you want to avoid stomach diseases, then have lunch at the right time. When acidity builds up in the stomach, it is called gastroesophageal reflux disease or acid reflux disease in medical language.

Headache

Not having lunch on time can cause headaches, it happens due to hunger. Delaying meals can lead to low blood sugar levels, which can trigger a headache. Sometimes irritability is also felt due to this headache.

Gas

If you do not have lunch in the afternoon, there may be a problem of gas in the stomach. Gases made of carbon dioxide, nitrogen, methane, hydrogen, and oxygen can also cause stabbing pain in the abdomen. In such a situation, it would be better that you change the habit of late lunch.

(This article is for general information before adopting any remedy must consult a doctor)

Latest Health News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Health

Top News

Related Why News

Latest News