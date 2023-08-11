Why taking lunch late is bad for your health? Here's what Rijuta Diwekar said

Follow us on Image Source : KAMRANAYDINOV ON FREEPIK Disadvantages of late lunch

Nowadays, when people wish to take care of their health, they forgot a few small but important things in their daily routine which can have side effects on their bodies. For instance, if one starts eating on time then you can avoid many stomach-related problems. Here we are going to tell you the disadvantages of late lunch. Let us know what are the disadvantages of having late lunch, told by the favorite nutritionist of Bollywood celebs, Rijuta Diwekar.

Disadvantages of late lunch

Acidity

If you do not have lunch between 11 am to 1 pm i.e. at the right time of lunch, then you may have an acidity problem in the stomach. Rijuta Diwekar says that not having lunch on time can also lead to many other digestive problems. In such a situation, if you want to avoid stomach diseases, then have lunch at the right time. When acidity builds up in the stomach, it is called gastroesophageal reflux disease or acid reflux disease in medical language.

Headache

Not having lunch on time can cause headaches, it happens due to hunger. Delaying meals can lead to low blood sugar levels, which can trigger a headache. Sometimes irritability is also felt due to this headache.

Gas

If you do not have lunch in the afternoon, there may be a problem of gas in the stomach. Gases made of carbon dioxide, nitrogen, methane, hydrogen, and oxygen can also cause stabbing pain in the abdomen. In such a situation, it would be better that you change the habit of late lunch.

(This article is for general information before adopting any remedy must consult a doctor)

Latest Health News